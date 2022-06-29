COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A southern district of Ohio judge has sentenced a Columbus man for threatening a reproductive health services facility.

Carlos Manuel Rodriguez Brime, 25, was indicted September 2021 for making two separate telephone threats April 2021 to a Columbus reproductive health care clinic. Brime pleaded guilty to threatening to kill a patient he thought was seeking an abortion, and later saying over the phone that his “organization” would bring a bomb to the facility, according to the U.S. attorney’s office.

The U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Ohio’s office said it previously charged Brime with violating the Freedom of Access to Clinic Entrances Act, related to his threatening people receiving or providing reproductive health services. He was also charged with making threatening statements through interstate communications and with making a bomb threat.

Brime pleaded guilty in February and was sentenced Wednesday in federal court to one year and one day in prison.

“Reproductive health providers and people seeking access to these services must be able to do so free from violence and threats of violence,” said Assistant Attorney General Kristen Clarke in a release. “This sentencing should send a strong message that the Justice Department will continue to aggressively enforce the FACE Act and hold those accountable who violate the law. We stand ready to ensure that healthcare providers and people seeking reproductive health services are safe, secure and free from violence and threats of violence.”

The charges against Brime originally had him facing maximum sentencing of up to 10 years in prison and a fine up to $250,000.