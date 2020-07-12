Ohio man runs miles holding American flag to raise awareness for veterans

CLINTON, Ohio (WJW) — This weekend, an Ohio man ran miles to raise awareness for veterans.
Stephen “Ironman” Strawn, of the Veterans Helping Veterans Initiative with Combat Veterans Motorcycle Association Chapter 12-3, ran on the road while holding the American Flag.
The journey began yesterday at 6 a.m. at the National Veterans Museum & Memorial in Columbus and ended today at the Vietnam Veterans Memorial Wall at the Ohio Veterans Memorial Park in Clinton at about 1:25 p.m.
But not without a detour along the way.
Upon arriving in Clinton, Strawn said that he twisted his ankle halfway through the run and that he was forced to stop last night around mile 50. Today, he ran about two miles coming into Clinton.
“Wish I could have made it the whole 111 miles, but there are a lot of variables that go into a run like this,” he said.
The run was raising money and awareness for homeless Northeast Ohio veterans looking to transition into getting their own home.
