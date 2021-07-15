Ohio man on lawn tractor killed in crash

MARION COUNTY, Ohio (WJW) – The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash that happened in Tully Township in Marion County Wednesday.

Around 2 p.m. on County Road 26 near County Road 171, the driver of a Chevrolet Cruze was headed west on CR-26.

A man on a John Deere tractor entered the roadway from the north.

The Chevrolet hit the tractor and both vehicles burst into flames.

The man on the tractor was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced deceased.

He was identified as Jerry Baldinger, 61, of Caledonia, Ohio.

The driver of the Chevrolet was treated for minor injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.