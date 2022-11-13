DALLAS, Texas (WCMH) — An Ohio man was among the crewmembers who died after two aircraft collided during a Texas air show.

Major Curtis J. Rowe, a 30-year member of the Ohio Wing Civil Air Patrol, died Saturday while performing an aerial demonstration at the Wings Over Dallas air show at the Dallas Executive Airport, according to a statement from CAP Commander Peter K. Bowden on Sunday. He was from Hilliard, a suburb of Columbus.

“Curt touched the lives of thousands of his fellow Civil Air Patrol members, especially when flying cadets during hundreds of orientation flights over the course of his service,” Bowden said.

The Associated Press reported that two historic military aircraft, a B-17 Flying Fortress bomber and a P-63 Kingcobra fighter plane, crashed into each other around 1:20 p.m., sending black smoke and debris into the sky.

Six people were killed in the crash, the AP reported.

Rowe volunteered to fly on a vintage Boeing B-17 Flying Fortress as part of the Commemorative Air Force, according to Bowden.

With over three decades of service to the Ohio Wing of CAP, Rowe served in a number of roles, including safety officer, operations officer and most recently as Ohio Wing Maintenance Officer.

Rowe also volunteered at the Johnson Flight Academy in Mattoon, Illinois, Bowden said.