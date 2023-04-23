CHESTERLAND, Ohio (WJW) — A 20-year-old man is now facing federal charges for throwing a Molotov cocktail at a Geauga County church last month ahead of drag events that had caused controversy in the community.

Last week, Aimenn Penny was indicted by a grand jury on the following:

Two counts of arson

One count of obstructing freedom of religion

One count of posession of a destructive device.

FBI agents arrested the Alliance man on March 31 for damages done to the Community Church of Chesterland on March 25.

No one was hurt in the incident, but he reportedly confessed and told investigators “he was trying to protect children and stop the drag show event.”

These photos show the damage to the Community Church of Chesterland in an alleged arson attack on March 25, 2023. (U.S. Department of Justice)

Despite the setback, the church’s community drag story hour event still went on as planned.

Penny is being held without bond and a date has not been set for his arraignment.

“Violence and destruction are never an acceptable way to express a disagreement with a particular viewpoint,” Michelle Baeppler, first assistant U.S. attorney for the Northern District of Ohio, said in a statement following Penny’s arrest.

Read the whole indictment below: