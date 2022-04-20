CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — A federal jury has found an Ohio man guilty of placing pipe bombs on tugboats on the Ohio River.

U.S. Department of Justice officials said Nathaniel Blayn Becker, 42, of Marietta, Ohio, bought pipes and other components of the devices from a Lowe’s store on four occasions.

Law enforcement officers recovered the destructive devices from two different tugboats moving barges on the Ohio River in October 2021. Authorities believe the devices were dropped from a bridge.

Becker’s trial took place over the course of two days in the U.S. Southern District of West Virginia Court. He faces up to 60 years in prison.