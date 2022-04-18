WASHINGTON (WJW) – An Ohio man was found guilty on six charges connected to an attack on the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.

Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, was charged with obstruction of an official proceeding and five other misdemeanor offenses.

A co-defendant, Robert Anthony Lyon, 28, of Reynoldsburg, Ohio, pleaded guilty on March 14, 2022.

According to a press release from the Department of Justice, Thompson and Lyon went to the U.S. Capitol building following a rally near the Washington Monument on Jan. 6, 2021.

Video and photos showed Thompson, who was in a bulletproof vest, enter the Capitol’s restricted grounds.

Investigators say he stole a bottle of bourbon. Capitol police removed Thompson from the building, according to documents. He then re-entered with Lyon, investigators say.

According to government evidence, Thompson stole a coat rack and sent a photo to Lyon of himself with the coat rack.

He also sent a video of him yelling, “Woooo!!” in a ransacked office.

At one point, Lyon sent a message to Thompson stating, “We need to get the f— out with this trophy.”

Thompson was stopped by Capitol police later that evening but ran, according to investigators.

Lyon was arrested on Jan. 6 at the Capitol.

Thompson was arrested in Ohio on Jan 25, 2021.

Thompson is to be sentenced on July 20, 2022.

Here’s what possible sentence he’s facing:

The charge of obstruction of an official proceeding carries a statutory maximum of 20 years in prison.

The charges of theft of government property, entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds, and disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds, each carry statutory maximums of a year.

The charges of disorderly conduct in a Capitol Building and parading, demonstrating, or picketing in a Capitol Building each carry up to six months of incarceration.

A federal district court judge will determine his sentence.

Lyon is also awaiting sentencing.

Nearly 800 individuals have been arrested in nearly all 50 states for crimes related to the breach of the U.S. Capitol.

Anyone with tips can call 1-800-CALL-FBI (800-225-5324) or visit tips.fbi.gov.