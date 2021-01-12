Ohio man: Fiancée accidentally shot herself while cleaning home

DAYTON, Ohio (AP) — Authorities say a woman who reportedly shot herself by accident while cleaning her home has died from her injuries. Dayton police said the victim’s fiancée reported the shooting Monday night.
The man told authorities that the woman had been cleaning and when she picked up a gun off the couch it accidentally went off. She was shot at least once in the chest and was taken to a hospital, where she was pronounced dead a short time later.
It wasn’t clear if anyone else was in the home at the time of the shooting, and no other injuries were reported. The couple’s names haven’t been disclosed. The shooting remains under investigation.
