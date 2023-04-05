YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A Canfield man is facing rape and burglary charges in Kent.

A warrant has been issued for the arrest of McCoy Watkins, 21, following an indictment in Portage County on March 31.

According to the indictment, Watkins is accused of raping a 19-year-old woman and an 18-year-old woman at a home near Kent State University on Nov. 11.

A warrant for his arrest was issued after the indictment.

WKBN reached out to Kent police for more information on the charges but hasn’t yet heard back.

According to a report in the Record-Courier, police said Watkins returned to a house party after it was over and sexually assaulted two women who were lying on a bed and a couch in the home. Police said the women were conscious and told Watkins to stop but he refused, the news report states.