KEY WEST, Fla. — A Northeast Ohio man was arrested and is now facing felony charges of threatening to “blow up” a bar of which he had been kicked out twice, reported South Florida news station Local10.

According to reports, John Paul Meadows, of Macedonia, was kicked out of Rick’s Bar in Key West.

According to an arrest report, when Meadows was kicked out of Rick’s Bar the second time, he allegedly “made a big scene,” yelling and refusing to leave until he was told the police were called.

Police records show Meadows then walked over to neighboring bar, Smokin’ Tuna Saloon, where he told the manager he had been kicked out, and that he was going to “blow them up.”

Local10 reported the manager of Smokin’ Tuna asked Meadows if he meant to “blow them up on social media”, but he said he was going to “f— them up” the next night.

The Smokin’ Tuna manager then went over to Rick’s Bar to find out what happened and the bartender told her that Meadows had been kicked out for fighting with his wife. When the manager walked back to her saloon, she found Meadows “touching and harassing” two women, and his wife was nowhere in sight.

The manager then kicked Meadows out of Smokin’ Tuna, and he left without incident, Local10 reported.

Police found Meadows about a block away where they arrested him on a charge of threatening to discharge a destructive device.

According to Local10, Meadows was being held without bond at the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office Key West Facility as of Wednesday afternoon.