NORTH JACKSON, Ohio (WJW) – A Warren County man is charged with raping a minor in Mahoning County.

The investigation started back on Aug. 12, 2019.

According to investigators, the girl went into Truck World on Bailey Road, off Interstate 76 in North Jackson and told the store clerk that she had been raped.

Investigators say it happened inside a commercial truck on the entrance ramp to I-76 westbound from Bailey Road.

At the time, state troopers checked the area but couldn’t find a vehicle that matched the description. State troopers also worked with the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation to identify a suspect with DNA tests, but those weren’t successful either.

After an electronic data analysis in early 2022, investigators were able to identify the suspect as 40-year-old Shavkat Abshukurov, of Maineville.

The victim also identified Abshukurov as the suspect from a lineup of photos.

He was taken into custody on Sept. 7 and is being held in the Warren County Jail on charges of rape.