WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WJW) – The Stark County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man who is accused of punching his daughter and girlfriend inside a home in Washington Township.

Deputies responded around midnight to the 5700 block of Oakhill Ave. NE.

According to a report from the victim, her boyfriend, Arlie David Henthorn, 37, of Alliance, punched her in the face several times and also punched their 4-year-old daughter in the face.

Arlie David Henthorn, Courtesy: Stark County Sheriff’s Office

Deputies say the little girl was visibly injured.

The two tried to retreat to a bedroom when Henthorn started shooting toward them, deputies say.

The victim and child were able to run outside, where they met with responding deputies.

Both were taken to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

According to the sheriff’s office, Henthorn started a fire in the living room when deputies arrived on the scene.

Investigators say he then put the fire out and surrendered.

Henthorn faces multiple charges including aggravated arson, multiple counts of domestic violence and endangering children.

The Stark County Sheriff’s Office is asking anyone with information about the incident to contact them at (330) 430-3800.