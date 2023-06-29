***Video above: More than 50 million people expected to travel for 4th of July holiday.***

ORANDO, Fla. (AP) — An Ohio man was being held in a Florida jail after attacking a police officer at Orlando International Airport, authorities said.

An Orange County circuit judge set bail at more than $50,000 for Edward Hariston, 41, on Thursday, according to court records. He was arrested Tuesday on charges of attempted first-degree murder of a law enforcement officer, battery on a law enforcement officer, resisting an officer with violence and disorderly conduct.

According to an arrest affidavit, Hariston was part of a large group of people who were yelling and threatening staff at the Spirit ticket counter Tuesday night.

When police showed up, Hariston got into a physical altercation with an officer that led to him placing the officer’s neck in a chokehold, officials said. The agent eventually got free when other officers showed up to help.

Hariston was being represented by the public defender’s office, which didn’t immediately respond to an after-hours telephone message seeking comment.