Ohio man charged with attempted murder after allegedly hitting officer intentionally with car

PIKE COUNTY, Ohio (WJW) — An Ohio man is charged with attempted murder of a US Marshal who was life-flighted to the hospital in critical condition after the man allegedly hit him with his car intentionally.

On March 4 around 9 a.m., officers were attempting to arrest 48-year-old Keith McGuin of Adams County on outstanding warrants for prior weapons charges, according to a release from the Scioto County Sheriff’s Office.

That’s when police say McGuin, who was in a tan Buick, refused officers commands and drove his vehicle allegedly turning towards the law enforcement officers then intentionally striking one of the task force members.

The release says deputies shot at McGuin in an attempt to stop the threat while he drove through a fence and through a culvert, fleeing the scene.

A vehicle pursuit ensued ending up on Beavers Ridge Rd. when police say he allegedly rammed his vehicle head-on into a Pike County Sheriff Deputy’s vehicle.

Meanwhile, US Marshals loaded the injured officer into a task force vehicle and headed towards the hospital but were met by E.M.S. along the way where he was flown to Grant Hospital in Columbus.

McGuin, in possession of a firearm, was arrested without incident as a female passenger, 31-year-old Kasey Stevens, fled the scene on foot but was quickly apprehended by Adams County Sheriff’s Deputies.

Stevens is charged with aggravated trafficking in drugs and possession of meth.

A Pike County Grand Jury will review the case and possibly add charges.