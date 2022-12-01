WASHINGTON, D.C. (WJW) – The Justice Department announced Thursday that an Ohio man has been arrested on charges connected to the Jan. 6 US Capitol riots.

According to a press release, Ryan Swoope, 28, of Perry, is accused of spraying a chemical irritant on officers and interfering with law enforcement officers.

He’s charged with assaulting, resisting, or impeding officers with a dangerous weapon and interfering with law enforcement officers during a civil disorder.

He was arrested Wednesday with Saul Llamas, 29, and Jordan Siemers, 25, of Perry.

The Justice Department says Swoope, Llamas and Siemers illegally entered the Capitol grounds on Jan 6., 2021.

According to the press release, Swoope sprayed officers with a chemical irritant when he joined a group of rioters that overcame a police line attempting to secure the building.

The press release does not list charges against Llamas and Siemers.

In the 22 months since Jan. 6, 2021, nearly 900 individuals have been arrested in nearly all 50 states for crimes related to the breach of the U.S. Capitol, including over 275 individuals charged with assaulting or impeding law enforcement. The investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone with tips can call 1-800-CALL-FBI (800-225-5324).