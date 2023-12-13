COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – An Ohio man has been arrested after being accused of assaulting police during the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, the U.S. Department of Justice announced Tuesday.

Kyle Andrew Campbell, 31, of Columbus, has been charged with felony counts of assaulting, resisting, or impeding certain officers and civil disorder, according to a criminal complaint filed in Washington D.C. In addition to these charges, Campbell faces several misdemeanor offenses:

Entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds

Disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds

Act of physical violence in a restricted building or grounds

Disorderly or disruptive conduct in the Capitol grounds or building

Act of physical violence in the Capitol grounds or building.

Court documents showed that investigators identified Campbell among a crowd of rioters who attempted to overwhelm police officers on the day of the attacks. They were breaching a police line on the lower west terrace of the Capitol. The documents specifically accused the defendant of pushing officers in multiple instances caught on video. He was also identified in several photos and footage outside of the Capitol building, moving past snow fencing, and present near the police lines.

(Courtesy Photo/United States Attorney’s Office District of Columbia)

On Monday, Dec. 11, 2023, Campbell was arrested in Ohio and made his initial appearance in the Southern District of Ohio. The case is being investigated by the Washington and Cincinnati field offices of the FBI.

Cambell was previously charged in 2015 with misdemeanor assault and disorderly conduct in an unrelated local case. He pled guilty to an amended charge, according to Franklin County Municipal Court records.

Since the Jan. 6 attacks, more than 1,230 individuals have been charged in nearly all 50 states for crimes related to the breach of the Capitol.