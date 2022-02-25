Ohio Lottery prizes: See big jackpots won on scratch-off tickets

(WJW) — If you’re thinking of buying a scratch-off ticket or two this weekend, some people in Ohio are having a lot of luck on certain games.

The Ohio Lottery released the latest information on recent winners in some of their scratch-off games.

In Richfield, a woman won $500,000 on Cashword. As of Feb. 25, there is still one top prize remaining in that game. The woman bought her winning ticket at Best Stop on W Streetsboro Rd.

In Mentor, a man won a $20,000 prize on a game called $500,000 Cash. The $10 scratch-off was purchased at Murphy Oil USA on Mentor Ave. As of Feb. 24, there are two top prizes still left to be won in that game.

Another $20,000 prize was won in Northeast Ohio; this time, a Conneaut woman spent $10 on a scratch-off game called Million Dollar Mega Multiplier. Four top prizes remain in the game. The ticket was bought at Cantini’s Shoreline Beverage on Lake Rd.

