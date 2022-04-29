CLEVELAND (WJW) — Some Northeast Ohioans’ pockets just got deeper after playing scratch-off games.

The Ohio Lottery posted information about several winners from our area and the games they played, in case you would like to give it a chance too.

$100,000 winners:

A man from Seville tested his luck with the April 25 Powerball drawing and won $100,000. He plans to use his winnings to re-invest in his construction and remodeling business.

A Kettering man won Wild Cash Multiplier’s top prize of $100,000. He purchased his winning ticket at Dot’s Supermarket, located at 2274 Patterson Rd in Kettering.

After mandatory state and federal tax totaling 28 percent, both winners will receive $72,000 each.

$50,000 winners:

A man from New Bremen won $50,000 playing the Ohio Lottery Scratch-Off, MONOPOLY 200X with a ticket purchased at the S & G #66 at 54 S Main St in Minster.

With a ticket purchased at Circle K #5697 at 4021 Parkman Rd NW, a Warren man won $50,000 playing the Ohio Lottery Scratch-Off, Slots of Fun.

The Ohio Lottery Scratch-Off, 40th Anniversary Millions had a $50,000 winner on Friday. The Galloway resident bought their winning ticket at The Kroger Co. #623 at 5800 W Broad Street.

A man from Brunswick won $50,000 on the Ohio Lottery Scratch-Off, $1,000,000 Cashword after purchasing a winning ticket at Cenco at 3769 Center Rd in Brunswick.

$20,000 winners:

Several others won $20,000 in scratch-offs including an Akron man who purchased his $10 ticket at the Circle K #5259 at 10916 US RT 250 N in Milan.

Prizes remaining:

Slots of Fun is a $10 scratch-off with a top prize of $500,000. There are four top prizes remaining in the game.

There are eight top prizes remaining in the MONOPOLY 200X. Tickets are $30 each with a top prize of $200,000.

Only one top prize of $100,000 remains in the Wild Cash Multiplier. Tickets are $5.

The Ohio Lottery has contributed more than $29 billion to education since 1974. For more information about the Ohio Lottery and its contribution to education, visit www.ohiolottery.com/supportingeducation.

Check out more winners, here; see the last day to redeem on certain games, here.