Ohio Lottery prizes: Local winners score big on scratch-off tickets

(WJW) — Several people in Northeast Ohio are thousands of dollars richer after playing scratch-off games.

The Ohio Lottery on Monday posted information about several winners from our area and the games they played, in case you would like to give it a chance too.

One of the biggest winners was a Canton woman who won the top prize of $500,000 on Moneybag Multiplier. She bought the ticket at Fishers Food on W Tuscarawas St. in Canton. The lottery said three top prizes still remain for the $10 game.

A woman from Broadview Heights also scored big, and won a $100,000 prize on Wild Cash Multiplier on a ticket purchased at True North on Royalton Road in Broadview Heights. That’s the top prize for the $5 ticket. Four top prizes remain in that game.

There were also several recent $20,000 winners on the Million Dollar Mega Multiplier. That includes a winning ticket being sold to people in Cleveland and Liberty Township. The Cleveland man bought his $10 ticket at the Convenient Food Mart on State Rd in Cleveland. The Liberty Township winning ticket was purchased at Kroger Co on Princeton Glendale Rd in West Chester.

Four top prizes remain for the Million Dollar Mega Multiplier.

Check out more winners, here; see the last day to redeem on certain games, here.