CUYAHOGA FALLS, Ohio – An Akron man is more than $200,000 dollars richer after winning an Ohio Lottery game he played in Cuyahoga Falls.

According to lottery officials, “Stephen Rix of Akron found a lot of luck in the Lucky 20’s EZPlay Game when he hit the $330,567 progressive jackpot.”

After taxes, Rix will take home more than $230,000. Rix tells lottery officials, he plans to invest some of his winnings and pay off all of his bills.

The lucky ticket was purchased at Buckeye Tavern on Bailey Road in Cuyahoga Falls, according to the Ohio Lottery.