CLEVELAND (WJW/WKBN) — The Ohio Lottery provided an update on a cybersecurity incident that happened last month.

According to a press release, the Ohio Lottery said that it has reason to believe that an unauthorized third party obtained access to information belonging to its customers and retailers on Dec. 24.

While the investigation continues, the lottery advised all its valued customers and retailers to exercise caution when it comes to their credit. Out of an abundance of caution, they urge customers and retailers to be vigilant in monitoring their account statements for fraudulent or irregular activity.

A lottery spokesperson, when asked how customers could have provided personal information that could have been compromised, sent a statement to FOX 8 News:

“The investigation into the cybersecurity incident is ongoing. We will notify those affected individuals in accordance with the law. The gaming system, which includes our games and equipment in retail locations, was not involved, and it is safe to purchase Ohio Lottery games.”

Customers can help protect personal information by placing a fraud alert or security freeze on credit files and obtaining and monitoring a free credit report. To do so, customers should contact any of the following credit bureaus:

Equifax

P.O. Box 105069

Atlanta, GA 30348-5069

https://www.equifax.com

(800) 525-6285

Experian

P.O. Box 9554

Allen, TX 75013

https://www.experian.com

(888) 397-3742

TransUnion

Fraud Victim Assistance Department

P.O. Box 2000

Chester, PA 19016-2000

https://www.transunion.com

(800) 680-7289

The state said that it will try to provide credit monitoring protection for Ohioans and notify affected parties as soon as possible.

According to the press release, winners with tickets worth more than $599 can get payment through the Ohio Lottery mobile app or by mailing the ticket to the Ohio Lottery Central Office, 1100 Resource Drive Suite 5, Brooklyn Heights, Ohio, 44131.

The lottery is working to restore all cashing options to customers. Consumers have 180 days to claim their prize from the drawing date or the date the scratch-off game is scheduled to close. To verify the last date to claim, check the lottery’s website.

The latest information on the cybersecurity incident can also be found on the lottery’s website.