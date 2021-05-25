Classroom controversy: Ohio lawmakers seek ban on ‘critical race theory’ teaching

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Republican Ohio lawmakers have introduced bills that would ban the teaching of so-called “critical race theory” in K-12 classrooms.

Critical race theory is part of a scholarly movement that proposes examining U.S. history and modern society through a focus on the legacy of slavery, racism and discrimination.

Critics say it proposes that the United States is a fundamentally racist country.

A pair of House bills introduced Tuesday would prohibit, among other things, the teaching that one race or gender is inherently superior to another and that individuals could be considered racists by virtue of their skin color.