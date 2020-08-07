Ohio lawmakers introduce bill that would allow local health departments to reject state orders

Editor’s Note: The video above is about Gov. DeWine’s second coronavirus test.
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW) – Two Ohio state senators have introduced a bill that would allow local health departments to reject orders from the state health department during a pandemic or emergency.
Senators Kristina Roegner (R-Hudson) and Tim Schaffer (R-Lancaster) announced the legislation this week.
The bill proposes allowing a local board of health to reject orders from the Ohio Department of Health (ODH) with a two-thirds majority vote and “collaborative consultation” with the state.
“This bill looks to modernize and reinforce these boards with local healthcare professionals who know what is best to address the needs of their community and business leaders who understand the local economy and the critical role it plays in keeping Ohioans healthy,” Sen. Schaffer said in a press release.
“This legislation ensures that local boards of health have the final say on health restrictions and quarantine measures,” Sen. Roegner said.
