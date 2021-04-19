Watch live: Ohio lawmakers hosting gun safety conference

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW) — Ohio House Democratic lawmakers are hosting a virtual press conference Monday morning outlining their commonsense gun safety legislative package.

Joined by a gun violence survivor and gun safety advocate at 10:30 a.m., eight house democrats will advocate for gun safety in light of a recent billed signed by 14 Ohio state lawmakers that would allow the state to override federal gun control measures.

House Bill 62 would make Ohio a Second Amendment Sanctuary State designed to protect Ohioans from any federal laws, orders and court rulings that infringe on the right to bear arms.