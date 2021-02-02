Ohio lawmakers fight to cap rising insulin costs

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Insulin has become one of the most essential drugs in a nation plagued by obesity.

But a new bipartisan investigation out of the U.S. Senate’s Finance Committee shows prices have soared because of dealings between the companies that make the product, and the middlemen called pharmacy benefit managers, who control its distribution.

“This report just shines a light on how outrageous the whole process has been to skyrocket these prices,” said State Senator Nickie Antonio (D), who represents District 32.

Antonio co-introduced legislation with State Sen. Hearcel F. Craig (D) Columbus, last year that would cap the cost of insulin in Ohio, the medicine needed to fight diabetes which is the 7th leading cause of death in America, according to the CDC.

“What we do not want people to do, and we know people are doing, is stretching the dose and cutting the dosage and that’s dangerous,” said Antonio.

They plan to reintroduce the legislation during this legislative session and Antonio says she’s increasingly worried about those with diabetes being high-risk for COVID-19.

“The report couldn’t come at a better time for us to be able to address this and obviously what’s most important is what comes next,” she said.

The two-year investigation in the U.S. Senate found drug manufacturers “aggressively” raised the list price of their leading insulin brands an average of 300% over the past decade “absent significant advances in the efficacy of the drugs.”

“This is no surprise whatsoever to pharmacists. We’ve known for years that the pharmacy benefit manager industry has been charging what I consider to be kickbacks to get drugs on formularies,” said Earnest Boyd, Executive Director of the Ohio Pharmacist Association.

A formulary is the list of drugs covered by health insurance plans that hire the PBMs. “It limits you as the patient from having the drug that is best for you, what your getting is the drug that the largest money is being exchanged in the background,” said Boyd.

The Pharmaceutical Care Management Association, which represents PBMs, released a statement from President and CEO JC Scott saying in full:

“We appreciate the Senate Finance Committee’s focus on insulin pricing and share their urgency in addressing affordability and access for insulin-dependent patients. While we are reviewing the committee’s findings, it’s important to understand that PBMs have stepped up efforts to help patients living with diabetes afford their medications and improve health outcomes. For example, some PBMs have introduced new programs to cap, or outright eliminate, out-of-pocket costs on insulin. PBMs also are providing people with diabetes clinical support and education that result in better medication adherence and health outcomes.”

In their full release, they pushed back by blaming limited competition from drug manufacturers as well as lack of alternative generic insulin.

Boyd says the Senate’s report is important. “There’s a difference, or can be, when a congressional committee pays attention to it and if they take action.”

“We have to be careful with what the solutions are. I like a solution that hits advertising. I like a solution that hits PBM and their rebate situation. Directly attacking the drug manufacturers would make me nervous,” Boyd added.

Ohio Senators Rob Portman and Sherrod Brown sit on the finance committee. They both released statements on the matter.

“The fact that the price of insulin – a nearly 100-year-old life-saving drug which costs very little to produce – has continued to skyrocket is shameful. I supported Senator Grassley’s efforts to crack down on high prescription drug prices by voting for his Prescription Drug Pricing Reductions Act, which was the only major, bipartisan drug pricing reform package in the last Congress. Both drug manufacturers and PBMs must do more to lower the high cost of this and other drugs and I will continue to pursue bipartisan health care and drug pricing reforms this year.” –Senator Rob Portman (R-OH)

“I’m glad there’s bipartisan recognition of the work we all must do to get prescription drug costs under control. The next step is to pass the major package we passed out of the Finance Committee to lower drug costs for Ohioans and increase transparency for pharmaceutical manufacturers and Pharmacy Benefit Managers. While the package was another victim of Mitch McConnell’s legislative graveyard under Republican leadership, I’ll continue pushing for the reforms we secured now that Democrats control the Senate.” – Senator Sherrod Brown (D-OH)

Both Antonio and Boyd say they plan to actively communicate with Ohio’s federal representatives on this issue.