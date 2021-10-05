Ohio lawmakers discuss strengthening Goddard’s Law, banning ‘homemade’ gas chambers

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW)– Efforts to strengthen Goddard’s Law in Ohio took another step forward on Tuesday.

The Ohio Senate held a committee hearing on Senate Bill 164 and listened to testimony from representatives from the Ohio SPCA and Animal Welfare League of Ohio.

“Increased penalties will send a clear message that animal abuse will not be tolerated in Ohio,” said Lydia Stone, Ohio SPCA.

The bill would provide: A fourth-degree felony for cruelty that results in the death of a companion animal, a fifth-degree felony for anyone who knowingly organizes, promotes, aids or abets in the violation, and it would classify cruelty offenses as “violent offenses.”

The bill would also finally ban the sue of gas chambers in Ohio for companion animals.

Stone said, in counties across the state hundreds of dogs have died horrific deaths in “homemade” gas chambers, hundreds more have been shot to death and many more have suffered by improperly receiving euthanasia drugs.

“Death was a long, painful process for these dogs,” Stone said. “Dogs being beaten, shoved into boxes and dying a horrible death.”

H.B. 164 was originally scheduled to be voted on Tuesday, but the committee pushed back the vote so that they, “Could work on a few more details.”

If it passes the Ohio Senate, the bill will move on to the Ohio House for approval.