Ohio lawmakers debating bill that would allow residents to legally set off fireworks

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW) — Ohio lawmakers are currently debating a proposal which would allow residents to legally set off fireworks.

Under HB 253, those who buy fireworks would have to be at least eighteen years old and show proof of identification.

HB 253, sponsored by Rep. Michael O’Brien, would allow Ohioans to legally set off fireworks. It’s being considered on the floor now. #OHLeg pic.twitter.com/F7osqegRcU — Ohio House Dems (@OHHouseDems) June 4, 2020

They would only be allowed to use them on their own property or the property of someone else who gave them consent. There would be other safety requirements as well, including making sure they have a clear space and a bucket of water nearby.

A licensed retailer would also have to provide safety glasses to those buying fireworks.

The bill just passed out of the House and now heads over to the Senate for review.