Ohio lawmakers condemn threats made against father, daughter state legislators

AKRON, Ohio (WJW) — Police continue to investigate a report of a phone call made to a local state representative that threatened her and her father, an Ohio senator.

House Minority Leader Emilia Sykes reported the call to police over the weekend.

It was reportedly made to her cell phone number.

Details of the threat were not being discussed by police on Wednesday and the report was not made public yet.

Sykes, who was elected to the Ohio House of Representatives in 2015, could not be reached for comment.

Both her and her father were not making any statements about the threat or the investigation.

In the meantime, Larry Obhof of Medina and Senate Minority Leader Kenny Yuko of Richmond Heights released a statement condemning the threat:

“Over the weekend, a threat of violence was made against our colleagues State Senator Vernon Sykes and Ohio House Minority Leader Emilia Sykes. This threat related directly to the performance of their duties as public officials. “We condemn any threats of physical harm, or any other harm, against these public servants or any other Ohioans. Let us be absolutely clear: it is never acceptable to intimidate or threaten a public official, and it is a felony to do so. We have asked law enforcement to fully investigate this occurrence and prosecute the offenders to the fullest extent of the law. “We ask all Ohioans to join us in calling for civility and compassion, while condemning the hatred that seeks to divide us.”

Gov. Mike Dewine has also released a statement, which he repeated on Twitter, saying he was disturbed to hear of the threat of violence.

“It is wrong,” DeWine said. “It is reprehensible, and it is unconscionable to threaten someone with violence for doing the job they were elected to do. Simply put: hatred has no place in Ohio, and violence will not be tolerated.”

