Ohio lawmakers agree on statue for John Glenn at the statehouse

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Political divisions these days may be deep, but Ohioans never cease to agree on John Glenn.

Both Republicans and Democrats on a state panel heaped praise on the late astronaut and U.S. senator Thursday, as they voted unanimously to put a 7-foot, 600-pound bronze statue of him on display at the Ohio Statehouse for the next year.

The period beginning next month will include his 100th birthday this July, as well as the 60th anniversary of his famous flight as the first American to orbit Earth next February.

The vote was delayed about a year due to the coronavirus pandemic.