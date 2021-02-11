Ohio lawmaker pushes for penalties for passing school buses

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW)– An Ohio lawmaker introduced a bill on Jan. 26 that would make it a $300 fine for illegally passing a school bus.

The bill from State Sen. Theresa Gavarone (R-Bowling Green) is intended to raise awareness, and would give a portion of the fine to the school district and local police.

“No parent should have to worry about their child’s safety when getting on or off of a school bus,” Gavarone said in a news release.

“Cameras have proven to be effective at combatting the issue of illegally passing school buses, but the cost of installation and maintenance is prohibitive for many school districts. That is why I am proud to introduce this bill, the first of its kind in Ohio, that would give every school district the opportunity to equip cameras to their entire fleet of school buses without a single dime of taxpayer funds.”

Senate Bill 23, or the School Bus Safety Act, is currently in state Senate committee.