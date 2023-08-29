[Watch previous FOX 8 News coverage in the player above.]

BARBERTON, Ohio (WJW) — A state representative has been arrested for a second time in the domestic violence case involving his wife, for allegedly violating a protection order, jail records show.

State Rep. Bob Young of Green, R-32nd, was indicted in July on misdemeanor counts of domestic violence and assault stemming from an alleged altercation at his home. He now faces a new misdemeanor count of violating a protection order.

Authorities allege the violation happened on Saturday, Aug. 26, court records show. A warrant was issued on Monday, Aug. 28. He was booked into the Summit County jail on Monday afternoon, jail records show.

Young, 42, is accused of striking his wife during a dispute at their Green home on July 7. Another one of Young’s relatives claim they were assaulted by Young that day, according to the county prosecutor’s office. A protection order was issued in that case.

Young initially faced a felony count of disrupting public services, which was dismissed.

Young is due back in court on his domestic violence and assault charges on Thursday, Aug. 31.

A court date has not been set on the new charge.

Young is currently in his second term in the Ohio House, serving the 32nd House District which includes portions of southern Summit County, according to his biography on the Ohio House website. He was first elected in 2020, and his term expires at the end of 2024.