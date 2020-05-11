Ohio law enforcement honored during National Police Week

Ohio (WJW) — Through Saturday, May 16, officials are asking Buckeyes to help honor law enforcement during National Police Week.

“This week, I ask all Americans to join me in saying ‘thank you’ to our nation’s federal, state, local, and tribal law enforcement officers,” Attorney General William P. Barr. said in a statement. “Their devotion and sacrifice to our peace and security will not be taken for granted.”

National Police Week, which has been around since 1962, is also a time to remember cops who have been killed in the line of duty.

According to the FBI’s Law Enforcement Officer Killed and Assaulted (LEOKA) Program, 89 American police officers died while on the job last year.

For continuing coverage about the coronavirus pandemic, including the latest on Ohio, head here.

While most events can’t be in person this year, due to coronavirus concerns, a Virtual Annual Candlelight Vigil is being held Wednesday, May 13, to remember the fallen. The live stream starts at 8 p.m.

In Cleveland, police are asking that people participate in its Lighting Ohio Blue campaign, by shining blue lights in their yard or inside their windows. The lights are meant to show gratitude to police and to help remember those who’ve died.