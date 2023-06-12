CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) — Gov. Mike DeWine headlined a press conference Monday to discuss a law that could help parents protect their children on social media.

“Up to 95% of teens reported using social media. About a third, 35%, said they are using social media constantly,” said DeWine.

Alongside DeWine, his lieutenant governor and two of Ohio’s leading officials focused on mental health.

The goal of this meeting was to explain why they are proposing the Social Media Parental Notification Law.

This law would require companies like YouTube, Facebook and TikTok to get consent from parents who have kids under the age of 16.

These companies would have to create methods to confirm someone’s age, then make sure it is clear a parent approves of their child’s account.

Tony Coder, an official with Ohio’s Suicide Prevention Foundation, believes this is the kind of law that could go a long way in helping prevent the tragic outcome seen so many times before.

“This is a good and right thing to do. I know the parents I represent welcome and applaud this,” he said.

This proposal was submitted as a part of the governor’s executive budget hearing last week.

The Social Media Parental Notification Law will head to the Ohio General Assembly.

If it passes, companies will have 90 days to comply.