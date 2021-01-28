Ohio jobless claims rise slightly; national unemployment sees slight decrease

U.S. economy in 2020 shrank by largest amount in 74 years

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW/AP) – People across Ohio filed 49,974 new unemployment claims last week.

That’s according to the Ohio Department of Job and Family Services (ODJFS).

That number is up from the previous week, where Ohioans filed more than 42,000 claims.

Ohioans filed 262,999 continued jobless claims last week.

144,894 Ohioans received Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA) last week.

Nationally, new job losses have slightly improved.

Layoffs remain high at 847,000.

The number of Americans applying for unemployment benefits was around 900,000 the previous week.

The U.S. economy grew at a 4% annual rate in the final three months of 2020 and shrank last year by the largest amount in 74 years. For 2020 as a whole, a year when the coronavirus inflicted the worst economic freeze since the end of World War II, the economy contracted 3.5% and clouded the outlook for the coming year.