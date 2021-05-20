Ohio jobless claims continue to decline

In this photo illustration, a person files an application for unemployment benefits on April 16, 2020, in Arlington, Virginia. (Photo by OLIVIER DOULIERY/AFP via Getty Images)

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW)– The Ohio Department of Job and Family Services said 17,472 people in the state filed initial jobless claims last week.

About 228,000 filed continued claims last week, which is 29 percent fewer than the peak during 2020. Initial claims, continued claims and extended benefit claims have been on the decline in Ohio since early March.

According to ODJFS, the total number of people filing for unemployment over the last 61 weeks was more than the combine total for those filed from 2013 to 2019. During that time the state distributed more than $11.6 billion to more than 1 million Ohio residents. The state has also issued more than $10.2 billion in Pandemic Unemployment Assistance to more than 1.1 million.