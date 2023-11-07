(WJW) — Ohioans on Tuesday voted on a constitutional amendment to protect access to abortion in the state.

Issue 1, if approved by a simple majority of voters, would change the Ohio Constitution to give individuals the right to make their own decisions relating to reproductive health, including on abortion, contraception, fertility treatment, continuing one’s own pregnancy and miscarriage care.

The proposal allows for abortions to be prohibited after a fetus reaches viability, which is when a physician determines a fetus has “a significant likelihood of survival outside the uterus with reasonable measures,” reads the proposed amendment.

But it would allow abortions to be performed no matter what if they’re deemed necessary to protect the pregnant patient’s “life or health.”

Here is the full text of the proposed amendment:

Supporters argued the issue’s failure could an outright ban on abortions in the state, even in cases of rape or incest, while opponents criticized the amendment as being too vague, claiming it would allow for “abortion-on-demand.”