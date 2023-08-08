OHIO (WJW) — The polls are closed, and results will soon start coming in for Issue 1, the lone item on the Aug. 8 special election ballot.

The decision could change the way the state amends its constitution for the first time in 100 years.

Ahead of the election, both sides were very busy trying to motivate their supporters, and early turnout was strong.

Statewide, nearly 700,000 people voted early. In some counties, Democrats turned out five times higher than Republicans to cast early ballots. Both sides said democracy and the state’s constitution were at stake.

Check out the results as they come in below: