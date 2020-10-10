Ohio Investigative Unit cites three local bars for violating COVID-19 health orders

*Watch Gov. DeWine’s latest coronavirus report in the video above.*

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Agents from the Ohio Investigative Unit cited multiple bars in Northeast Ohio overnight for violating COVID-19 health orders.

According to a press release, they visited the following locations:

C Jay’s Bar and Grill, Massillon, received a citation for after-hours consumption – Rule 80. Agents visited C Jay’s Bar and Grill at 11:45 p.m. and witnessed approximately 10 to 12 patrons consuming alcohol inside the premises.

Game On Lakewood, Lakewood, received a citation for improper conduct – disorderly activity. No social distancing measures or physical barriers were in place throughout the premise. Agents observed numerous patrons in a patio and arcade area congregated in one large group, standing and moving freely about while consuming alcoholic beverages. Agents were unable to move through this area without directly contacting other patrons. Inside the main bar area, patrons congregated behind occupied bar stools.

Avenue Tap House, Lakewood, received a citation for after-hours consumption – Rule 80. Agents entered the premises at 11:15 p.m. and saw the front bar empty and being cleaned. As they made their way the back of the premises, agents observed many of the approximately 30 patrons consuming alcohol in front of the permit holder and staff.

Today's #COVID19 data continues to show an increase in cases over the past 21 days. Take steps to protect yourself and others:



✅Wear a mask when you're out

✅Stay home when you're sick

✅Practice social distancing & good hand hygienehttps://t.co/3lWx4J9t3J#MasksOnOhio pic.twitter.com/chbHv5XpPp — Governor Mike DeWine (@GovMikeDeWine) October 9, 2020

These cases will go before the Ohio Liquor Control Commission for potential penalties, including fines and/or the suspension or revocation of liquor permits.

“We continue to work with our law enforcement partners and local health departments following up on complaints to ensure liquor-permitted establishments maintain compliance, so everyone can enjoy a healthy experience,” said OIU Enforcement Commander Eric Wolf. “When egregious violations are observed, enforcement action is taken. We all need to continue to work together by following the precautions put in place to make these establishments safe and compliant with the directives.”

