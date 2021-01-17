Ohio Investigative Unit cites multiple bars for violating COVID-19 health orders

*Watch our latest report on vaccine distribution in the video above.*

CLEVELAND (WJW) — The Ohio Investigative Unit cited multiple establishments on Saturday for violating COVID-19 health orders.

According to a press release, the following local bars were given citations:

Papa Don’s Pub, Akron: Received a citation for improper conduct – disorderly activity. At 8:50 p.m., agents visited the establishment and observed more than 50 patrons inside. Every seat at the bar was occupied and no social distancing measures were in place. Several patrons were observed consuming alcohol, congregating shoulder to shoulder and moving freely throughout the establishment.

Riverwood Café, Lakewood: Received a citation for improper conduct – disorderly activity. Agents arrived at the location at 9:14 p.m. and observed approximately 100 patrons inside. Patrons were standing shoulder-to-shoulder throughout the establishment, leaving no room to move about without direct contact. Patrons occupied every seat at the bar and more stood directly behind them. No social distancing measures or physical barriers were observed.

Shadows Bar & Grill, Parma Heights: Received a citation for improper conduct disorderly activity. Agents and officers from the Parma Heights Police Department conducted a joint investigation. Agents and officers arrived at 8:15 p.m. and observed approximately 100 patrons inside. Patrons were closely congregating and occupied consecutive seats at the bar. Additional patrons stood directly behind to order. While some safety precautions were in place, there were no social distancing measures or physical barriers separating groups. Patrons were permitted to move freely while consuming alcoholic beverages, leaving no room to move about without direct contact.

In The Drink, Fairview Park: Received a citation for improper conduct – disorderly activity. Agents entered the establishment at 10:25 p.m. and observed the business to be open and operating. Numerous patrons were inside and consuming alcoholic beverages.

Backstage Bar, Cleveland: Received a citation for improper conduct – disorderly activity. Agents arrived at the establishment at 10:40 p.m. and observed the business to be open and operating. Numerous patrons were inside consuming alcoholic beverages while staff were preparing additional drinks.

These cases will go before the Ohio Liquor Control Commission for potential penalties, including fines and/or the suspension or revocation of liquor permits.