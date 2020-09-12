Ohio Investigative Unit cites four businesses for violating COVID-19 health orders

*Watch Gov. DeWine discuss the latest coronavirus alert map in the video above.*

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW) — Agents from the Ohio Investigative Unit cited four establishments overnight for violating COVID-19 health orders.

According to a press release, they include the following locations:

Factory 46, Columbiana, received an administrative citation for limitation on hours for sales and on-premises consumption. Agents entered the establishment at 10:30 p.m. and were able to purchase alcoholic beverages.

Karma Café, Akron, received an administrative citation for limitation on hours of on-premises consumption and hindering or obstructing an inspection. Agents approached the front door of the establishment at 12:25 a.m. and observed several patrons inside, consuming alcoholic beverages. A staff member locked the front door and delayed the agents entry into the establishment. During the delay actions were taken inside to remove the alcoholic beverages.

Pavilion Restaurant, Geneva On-the-Lake, received an administrative citation for improper conduct – disorderly activity. Agents visited the establishment and observed approximately 75 – 100 patrons who were congregated on the dance floor and in other areas of the premises with no social distancing or physical barriers in place.

High Tide Tavern, Geneva On-the-Lake, received an administrative citation for improper conduct – disorderly activity and limitation on hours for sales and on-premises consumption. Agents visited the establishment and observed approximately 50 – 60 patrons tightly packed in a large group in the bar area. Every seat and bar stool was occupied, patrons were leaning over other patrons to order drinks at the bar and standing shoulder to shoulder throughout the establishment with no social distancing or physical barriers in place. Additionally, agents witnessed staff continuing to serve alcoholic beverages as late as 10:55 p.m. to patrons.

These cases will go before the Ohio Liquor Control Commission for potential penalties, including fines and/or the suspension or revocation of liquor permits.

“When egregious violations are observed, enforcement action is taken,” said OIU Enforcement Commander Eric Wolf. “We all need to continue to work together by following the precautions put in place to make these establishments safe and compliant with the directives.”

In addition to providing the safety checks associated with the COVID-19 directives, OIU agents continue to perform their normal compliance checks to ensure the liquor permit premises are complying with the Ohio Liquor Control Act.

