Ohio Investigative Unit cites five local bars for violating COVID-19 health orders

CLEVELAND (WJW) — The Ohio Investigative Unit cited multiple bars across Northeast Ohio on Saturday night for violating COVID-19 health orders.

According to a press release, the following local establishments were given citations:

Brooklands Bar, Akron, received a citation for improper conduct – disorderly activity. Agents arrived at the establishment at 10:40 p.m. and found the location to be operating. Nine patrons were inside congregating and consuming alcohol.

Republix Cocktail Lounge, Euclid, received a citation for improper conduct – disorderly activity. Agents arrived at 9:05 p.m. and observed patrons closely congregated throughout the establishment. Patrons occupied nearly every seat at the bar and the nearby tables with no social distancing or physical barriers in place. Patrons were also permitted to stand and walk freely throughout the establishment while consuming alcoholic beverages.

B Stone Bar & Grill, Euclid, received a citation for improper conduct – disorderly activity. Agents entered the establishment at 9:20 p.m. and observed some measures and physical barriers in place. However, a large number of patrons were permitted to closely congregate near the bar. Nearly every seat was occupied with several patrons standing behind one another, waiting to approach the bar. Patrons were closely congregated and were permitted to stand and walk freely throughout the establishment while consuming alcoholic beverages. The liquor permit was previously cited on October 17 for after-hours consumption – Rule 80.

Cebar’s Euclid Tavern, Euclid, received a citation for improper conduct – disorderly activity. Agents arrived at 11 p.m. and found approximately a dozen patrons possessing and consuming alcoholic beverages.

Corner Bar, Parma Heights, received a citation for improper conduct – disorderly activity. Agents arrived at 7:25 p.m. and observed a live band with approximately 150 patrons inside the establishment. Many of the staff and patrons were not wearing facial coverings. No physical barriers were in place in the seating area or the bar area where every seat was occupied and patrons stood closely behind each other waiting to order. Patrons were permitted to stand and walk freely about the premises while consuming alcoholic beverages.

The above cases will go before the Ohio Liquor Control Commission for potential penalties, including fines and/or the suspension or revocation of liquor permits.

