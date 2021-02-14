Ohio Investigative Unit cites Eastlake bar for violating COVID-19 health orders

*Watch Gov. DeWine discuss the expiration of Ohio’s curfew above.*

EASTLAKE, Ohio (WJW) — Agents from the Ohio Investigative Unit cited Vybez Lounge in Eastlake on Sunday for violating COVID-19 health orders.

According to a press release, the bar received a citation for improper conduct – disorderly activity.

“At 12:10 a.m., agents issued the citation after observing patrons closely congregating throughout the establishment. Consecutive seats at the bar were occupied and additional patrons stood behind to order. Patrons were permitted to stand, congregate and dance while consuming alcoholic beverages. Agents estimate there were approximately 200 patrons inside the liquor permit establishment. Little to no social distancing measures or physical barriers were in place.”

The liquor permit was previously cited twice on December 26 for improper conduct – disorderly activity. One of those citations on December 26 stemmed from a police case.

The case will go before the Ohio Liquor Control Commission for potential penalties, including fines and/or the suspension or revocation of liquor permits.