Ohio Investigative Unit: 2 local bars among those cited for coronavirus violations overnight

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW) — Three Ohio bars were cited for coronavirus health order violations overnight.

According to the Ohio Investigative Unit, officials issued citations to the following establishments:

Legends Sports Bar & Grill in Parma

The Clevelander Bar & Grill in Cleveland

Midway on High in Columbus

Officials say Legends Sports Bar & Grill was cited for improper conduct/disorderly activity after agents observed approximately 200 patrons inside the permit premises around 10 p.m. Friday.

Patrons were reportedly closely congregated throughout the establishment and occupying consecutive seats at the bar as others stood behind them to order. Authorities say little to no social distancing or physical barriers were in place.

They add that most of the patrons and staff were not wearing facial coverings.

According to officials, the Clevelander Bar & Grill was also cited for improper conduct/disorderly activity.

Agents reportedly entered the establishment 12:30 a.m. Saturday and found approximately 100 patrons closely congregated. Officials say patrons occupied consecutive seats at the bar while others stood behind them to order.

They added that little to no social distancing measures were in place. Authorities say guests were permitted to stand in multiple groups throughout the establishment while consuming alcoholic beverages and eating food with no physical barriers for separation.

Many patrons and the bar staff were not wearing masks or facial coverings, according to officials.

Midway on High also received a citation for improper conduct/disorderly activity. The Ohio Investigative Unit says the establishment was additionally cited for permit not posted.

Agents and Columbus Public Health conducted an inspection of the bar around 9:30 p.m. Friday. They reportedly found approximately 100 people were in the lower portion of the establishment and there were approximately 200 more patrons in the upstairs portion of the bar.

Little to no facial coverings were worn by staff or patrons, authorities report. Most of the patrons were standing and dancing.

The Ohio Investigative Unit adds that there was no separation between groups, making it difficult to walk throughout the establishment.