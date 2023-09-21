*Attached video: Fall Foliage at Cleveland Metroparks

(WJW) – An Ohio State Park made the U.S. top ten list for best “hidden gem” spots to see fall foliage this year.

Hocking Hills State Park in Hocking County came in at number seven on the list! But, that wasn’t the only beautiful spot in Ohio that got recognition.

Coming in at number 12 is Northeast Ohio favorite Mohican State Forest in Ashland County and number 89 is Shawnee State Park in Scioto County.

To make this list, Mixbook, a number one rated photo book brand, conducted a survey of 3,000 people to learn which under-the-radar locations they most wanted to experience fall in the U.S.

The top spot was awarded to Sterling Forest State Park, a beautiful, scenic park in the State of New York.

Check out the top ten list according to Mixbook:

Hocking Hills in November 2022. (NBC4 Photo/Sarah Donaldson)

“We hope these stunning, hidden gems across the U.S. inspire people to pack their bags and experience some incredible fall destinations firsthand,” Director of Brand at Mixbook Leslie Albertson said. “Even better, these fall spots make the perfect backdrop for this year’s family photos, to share in a holiday card or gift in a photo book. The autumn leaves and serene landscapes offer the perfect canvas for crafting unique and unforgettable memories that will be cherished for years to come.”