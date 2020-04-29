Ohio in-person graduation ceremonies may be possible with social distancing: Gov. DeWine

(AP/WJW) — Should Ohio schools be allowed to hold in-person graduation ceremonies as the country battles coronavirus?

The Department of Education recommended that schools hold virtual ceremonies, as close to the originally scheduled date as possible, citing Ohio Governor Mike DeWine’s continued warnings against mass gatherings.

Republican state Sen. Stephen Huffman criticized the recommendation, saying districts should be able to craft their own plans, and students and families can decide whether to attend any in-person ceremonies on their own.

DeWine said Tuesday afternoon he believes the decision should be up to schools and that, depending on the size of a graduating class, in-person ceremonies might be possible if social distancing and other measures were taken. “It just seems to me as a parent and grandparent who has been through a lot of graduations and I know how important they are, if that school can figure out a way to do it, it might be an okay thing to do.”

Perrysburg High School in Wood County, Ohio, came up with a plan so students can walk the stage in their cap and gowns in front of loved ones.

According to the district, seniors and their immediate family members will be invited to the school’s auditorium at a scheduled time.

Each senior will have their name read, walk across the stage in cap and gown, and receive their diploma.

Families and the graduate will be in the auditorium.

When the graduate leaves the stage, all of them will leave the auditorium together.

The next student and family will then enter.

