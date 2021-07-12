Ohio IDs 117 noncitizens who voted or registered in 2020

Stickers sit on a table as Ohio residents cast their votes in person, per the specified qualifications, at the Franklin County Board of Elections headquarters on April 28, 2020 in Columbus, Ohio on the final day of the the Primary Election grab ‘I Voted’ stickers as they leave. (Photo by Matthew Hatcher/Getty Images)

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Ohio’s elections chief has referred for possible prosecution 117 apparent noncitizens who either registered to vote or cast a ballot last year.

That’s a tiny fraction of the state’s electorate and a significantly reduced number from two years ago despite record 2020 turnout.

Republican Secretary of State Frank LaRose said of those referred to Republican Attorney General Dave Yost, 13 people cast ballots and 104 only registered. They were identified as part of a routine review.

Ohio has more than 8 million registered voters and doesn’t allow noncitizens to either register or vote. Only a handful of cases are prosecuted.