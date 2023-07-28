(WJW) – If you love ice cream, Ohio has plenty of delicious options to discover and to help highlight just some of them TourismOhio has created an Ice Cream Trail.

“The Ohio Ice Cream Trail is such a unique way to explore Ohio,” Lydia Mihalik, director of the Ohio Department of Development, which oversees TourismOhio, said. “The trail does a fantastic job showcasing Ohio’s great dairy industry and small business spirit while inspiring travelers to visit corners of the state they may have never visited before.”

There are 20 stops along the trail with several right here in Northeast Ohio.

Stops include; Mason’s Creamery, Mitchell’s Homemade Ice Cream, Honey Hut Ice Cream — all three located in Cleveland. Also on the list, Rosati’s Frozen Custard in Northfield Center, Hartzler Family Dairy’s Ice Cream Shoppe in Wooster, Milk & Honey in Canton, Handel’s in Youngstown, and Toft’s in Sandusky.

