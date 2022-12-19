According to researchers, deer strikes spiked in late October and early November in nearly all the states studied. (Getty Images)

OHIO (WJW) — Ohio hunters harvested over 15,000 deer in the two-day extra gun hunting weekend in 2022. That’s about 2,200 more than average for that same weekend.

Hunters checked 15,163 deer on Saturday and Sunday, according to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources Division of Wildlife. Hunters took 9,619 deer on the same weekend in 2021.

In the same two-day period over the last three years, hunters checked an average of 12,944 deer.

“Hunting is a way for people to enjoy being outdoors, provide sustainable food for their families, and contribute to Ohio’s legacy of wildlife conservation,” said Division of Wildlife Chief Kendra Wecker. “Thank you to all who participated in a safe and successful weekend of deer hunting.”

Deer hunting occurs in all 88 Ohio counties, but eastern counties typically record the highest numbers during gun hunting season each year, according to ODNR.

Top 10 counties:

Coshocton (517)

Tuscarawas (513)

Ashtabula (473)

Muskingum (431)

Carroll (404)

Licking (403)

Knox (396)

Guernsey (382)

Ashland (368)

Columbiana (345)

Gun hunters have checked a total of 97,326 deer this year, including 71,932 deer taken from Nov. 28-Dec. 4. In addition, youth hunters checked 9,515 deer Nov. 19-20, and archery hunters have harvested 85,272 deer through Sunday, Dec. 18, bringing the season total for all implements to 182,598 deer, according to ODNR.

2022 two-day hunting season totals:

4,418 bucks (29%)

8,697 does (57%)

1,792 button bucks (12%)

256 bucks with shed antlers/bucks with antlers less than 3 inches long (2%)