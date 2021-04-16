Ohio human trafficking sting operation leads to nearly 100 arrests

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW) — Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost announced today the success of a Central Ohio human trafficking operation that took place April 14-15.

Operation 614, through Yost’s Ohio Organized Crime Investigations Commission, encompassed more than 20 law enforcement agencies and nongovernmental partners to address issues that fuel sex trafficking in central Ohio, according to a press release.

The operation, carried out in Columbus and surrounding suburbs, identified 53 victims and made 93 arrests, the release said.

“Operation 614 is the latest in a long series of efforts to push back against human trafficking in Ohio,” Yost said. “I am so proud of our law enforcement partners, who with their boots on the ground, made this operation a success. We all look forward to that day when no person is bought or sold for sex in Ohio.”

The release said for the first time in Ohio starting April 12, those seeking to purchase sex were charged with engaging in prostitution, a misdemeanor of the first degree.