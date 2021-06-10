Ohio House passes resolution to end E-Check

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW)– The Ohio House of Representatives passed a resolution that calls for an end of the E-Check program on Thursday.

House Resolution 56 moves for Congress to reform the Federal Clean Air Act and the EPA to find a more effective option for E-Check.

The program requires residents of Cuyahoga, Geauga, Lake, Lorain, Medina, Portage, and Summit counties to have their vehicles checked for emission standards every two years.

State Rep. Diane Grendell (R-Chesterland) cited the excessive cost of E-Check and the detriment to lower-income families, who are more likely to have older cars that would fail the test.

“Our taxpayers have faced this burdensome process for far too long now, it’s time for a change and this resolution seeks to finally put an end to the E-Check program,” said Grendell, who co-sponsored the legislation, in a news release on Thursday. “This program does little if nothing to clean our air.”